Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TNP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE TNP opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $135.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.15.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 136,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

