Tsai Capital Corp Sells 155 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tsai Capital Corp cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,882 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 4.2% of Tsai Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $480.54. 20,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $213.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

