Tsai Capital Corp Has $431,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tsai Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.4% of Tsai Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 38,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $220,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.7% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 9.7% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.89. 134,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,347,351. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.79. The company has a market cap of $240.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.