Truist Financial Weighs in on Brown & Brown, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

NYSE BRO opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.33.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after buying an additional 1,299,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 145.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,929 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 150.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,960,000 after purchasing an additional 937,118 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 230.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after purchasing an additional 843,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

