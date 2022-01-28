Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.21.

TFC opened at $61.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average is $59.40. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,017,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,702,000 after acquiring an additional 45,416 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 336,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 34,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 47,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

