Truist Financial Lowers Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $52.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $76.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RUN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.11.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $23.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $84.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $220,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,637 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 300.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 164.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

