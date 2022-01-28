Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,897 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 228,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 662,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 63,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWA opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

