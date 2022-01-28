Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.
Shares of GTLS stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.25 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.56.
Chart Industries Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
