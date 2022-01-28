Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.25 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

