Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%. The business had revenue of $443.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

