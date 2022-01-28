Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 35,056 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBR stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

