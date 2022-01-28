Truist Financial Comments on Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Innovation in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.90 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.87.

PRPL stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.59 million, a P/E ratio of 122.67, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.38. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,876,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383 in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 311.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,735 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $17,912,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after purchasing an additional 664,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 45.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 569,052 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

