Truist Financial Comments on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.20. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BAH has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $98.18. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.