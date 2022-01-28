Truist Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Truist Financial analyst B. King now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 795.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 62,574 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

