Trollcoin (TROLL) Trading 53.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $218,558.26 and $1,506.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded 53.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,838.56 or 0.99919689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00079041 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00022927 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00034358 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002373 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.00436699 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

