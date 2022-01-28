Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Bought by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,541 shares during the quarter. Triton International makes up about 1.2% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $31,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Triton International by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Triton International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Triton International by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Triton International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Triton International by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 292,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,638 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE TRTN traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.66. 1,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,603. Triton International Limited has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47.
Several research analysts have recently commented on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
In related news, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $127,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,106 shares of company stock worth $1,172,779. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Triton International Company Profile
Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.
