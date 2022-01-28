Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Bought by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,541 shares during the quarter. Triton International makes up about 1.2% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $31,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Triton International by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Triton International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Triton International by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Triton International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Triton International by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 292,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,638 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRTN traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.66. 1,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,603. Triton International Limited has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $127,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,106 shares of company stock worth $1,172,779. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

