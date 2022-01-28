TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $495.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.78.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

