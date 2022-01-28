Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.17. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 163,893 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a market cap of $25.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 0.94%.

In related news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Horowitz sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $168,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,144. Insiders own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 72.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

