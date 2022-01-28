Trigran Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Trigran Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 526,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,413 shares during the quarter. HealthStream comprises 1.7% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 1.67% of HealthStream worth $15,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 337.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in HealthStream by 1.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in HealthStream by 84.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 201,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,050. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $756.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other HealthStream news, Director Frank Gordon bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

