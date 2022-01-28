Trigran Investments Inc. Has $53.39 Million Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,721,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares during the quarter. The Hackett Group accounts for 5.9% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The Hackett Group worth $53,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 61.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 150.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,063. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

