Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 38,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 415,906 shares.The stock last traded at $14.85 and had previously closed at $14.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.75 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.64.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $113.98 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $14,689,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $4,814,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $38,174,000.

About Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

