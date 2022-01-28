Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TVTX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $196,667.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,436. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,000 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after buying an additional 1,629,846 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after buying an additional 1,174,860 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,538 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.