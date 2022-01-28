TransUnion to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TransUnion in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.51. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRU. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

TransUnion stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in TransUnion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

