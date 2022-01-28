TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year sales of $5.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.50.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $18.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $593.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $625.27. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $525.39 and a 1-year high of $688.03.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,559,135 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $464,407,000. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,257,000 after purchasing an additional 179,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.