Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,038 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,555% compared to the average daily volume of 244 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREB. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Trebia Acquisition by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,900,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,771,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,426,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,573,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,460,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trebia Acquisition stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. Trebia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TREB. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

