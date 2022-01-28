Traders Buy High Volume of Suncor Energy Put Options (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the average volume of 914 put options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after buying an additional 13,697,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,112,849,000 after buying an additional 165,194 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $730,826,000 after buying an additional 864,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,709,000 after buying an additional 2,940,798 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,671,000 after buying an additional 828,100 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.