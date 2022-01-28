TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stake Decreased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of TPI Composites worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after acquiring an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after acquiring an additional 54,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after acquiring an additional 462,156 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.8% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 823,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 21.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 805,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 141,705 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TPIC. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.74. 17,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,150. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $398.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.