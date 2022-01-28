TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

TowneBank stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. 11,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TowneBank by 103.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TowneBank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TowneBank by 24.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

