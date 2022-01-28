Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $165.00

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 158.89 ($2.14), with a volume of 28024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.16).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOWN. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Town Centre Securities from GBX 175 ($2.36) to GBX 190 ($2.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.90. The company has a market cap of £83.86 million and a P/E ratio of -150.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 136.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Town Centre Securities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.18%.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile (LON:TOWN)

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

