Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 1,850.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE NDP opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $26.66.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
