Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Down 98.1% in January

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the December 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TOEYF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. Toro Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
About Toro Energy
