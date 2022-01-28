Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Down 98.1% in January

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the December 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TOEYF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. Toro Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Ltd. operates as an uranium company, which explores and develops uranium deposits and also acquires uranium projects. Its projects include Wiluna Mine and Theseus Prospect. The firm operates through the following segments: Project Evaluation, Exploration, and Reconciling. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

