Thomas Gad Sells 88,055 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 88,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $936,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 20th, Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,277,650.11.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $92,320.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Gad sold 44,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $725,120.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $385,018.92.
- On Tuesday, November 23rd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $853,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,320.00.
- On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $99,280.00.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $50.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.
About Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
