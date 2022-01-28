TheStreet Lowers Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAR. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

SAR opened at $26.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.