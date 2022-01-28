The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,375,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,575 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.36% of Williams Companies worth $113,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Williams Companies by 851.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after buying an additional 5,612,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Williams Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after buying an additional 3,075,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 8,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,549,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,682,000 after buying an additional 2,518,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

