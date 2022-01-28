The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.92) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.69) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.71) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 600 ($8.09) to GBX 730 ($9.85) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 732.50 ($9.88).

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 688.80 ($9.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.04 billion and a PE ratio of 26.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 805.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 751.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 556 ($7.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 862.20 ($11.63).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

