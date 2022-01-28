The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stake Lowered by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. cut its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in New York Times by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,932,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,773,000 after buying an additional 494,120 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in New York Times by 8.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $37.59 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

NYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

