The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Position Increased by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,937,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Mosaic accounts for about 4.0% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $104,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 39,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 76,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,585. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.