The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $558.86

Shares of The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 558.86 ($7.54) and traded as high as GBX 579 ($7.81). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 577 ($7.78), with a volume of 209,105 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 558.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 540.93. The stock has a market cap of £728.77 million and a P/E ratio of -9.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The Merchants Trust’s payout ratio is presently -0.47%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

