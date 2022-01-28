The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 18,824 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,824 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.40% of AutoZone worth $141,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,907.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,111.71 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,971.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,776.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,022.61.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.