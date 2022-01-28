The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,079 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.75% of Brown & Brown worth $117,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $3,848,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 34.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 162,105 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 40,667 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO opened at $61.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

