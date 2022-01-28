The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.23% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $107,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,287 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,782,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,456,000 after purchasing an additional 555,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,360,245,000 after purchasing an additional 530,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

VRTX stock opened at $228.22 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $234.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.