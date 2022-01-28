The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $124.48 Million Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,517,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802,705 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.32% of Stellantis worth $124,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Stellantis by 39.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 460.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.