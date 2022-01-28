The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.77% of Pool worth $133,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pool by 207.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,722,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Pool by 92.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,389,000 after buying an additional 118,755 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after buying an additional 105,299 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Pool by 67.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,536,000 after buying an additional 87,111 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL stock opened at $451.75 on Friday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $534.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

