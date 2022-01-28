The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 12,763 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $99,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after buying an additional 259,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after buying an additional 60,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.05.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $298.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.80 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.30.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

