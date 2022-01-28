The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Buy

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. HSBC cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L’Air Liquide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 21.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

