The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Buy

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. HSBC cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L’Air Liquide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.
Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
