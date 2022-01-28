The Force Protocol (FOR) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.89 or 0.00279735 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

