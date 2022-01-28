The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Cooper Companies worth $355,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,014,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO stock opened at $379.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.42 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.80.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on COO. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

