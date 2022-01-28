The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) is Fourthstone LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Fourthstone LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,750 shares during the period. Community Financial comprises about 8.1% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned 0.10% of Community Financial worth $20,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,800,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Community Financial by 49.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCFC stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $219.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. The Community Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.17%.

TCFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

