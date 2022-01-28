The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.4% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,338,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,684 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,501,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 121.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $61.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.19.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.