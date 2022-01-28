The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $161,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,849 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,697 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

