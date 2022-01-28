The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $90.72 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNS traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 148,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.41. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

